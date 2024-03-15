Ranji Trophy: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbaiker Wasim Jaffer congratulate Mumbai

Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai on winning the 42nd Ranji Trophy title after eight years and appreciated Vidarbha’s resilient effort with the bat.

“Many congratulations to Mumbai Cricket Association on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy! Vidarbha’s resilience added to the spectacle, especially Karun, Akshay & Harsh, who batted extremely well and made the match very interesting,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

“Mumbai’s bowlers kept bowling relentlessly, and finally the breakthrough was provided by Tanush, who picked up four wickets in the 4th innings. A fantastic display of cricket that had us all captivated. This is what makes domestic cricket so very important,” he added.

Another Mumbaiker Wasim Jaffer congratulating Mumbai on their victory wrote on X, “Congratulations Mumbai Cricket Association on 42nd Ranji Title! A stellar accomplishment that deserves all the applause. Hats off to Vidarbha for their tenacity throughout.

“Witnessed some exceptional cricket from both teams I have a soft spot for it. Terrific performances from both sides — Musheer, Shardul, Iyer, Wadkar & Dubey to name a few. Happy retirement to Dhawa,” wrote Wasim Jaffer. IANS

