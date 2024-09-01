India’s Men’s Doubles at US Open: Bopanna and Bhambri Advance to Third Round, Balaji Eliminated

NEW YORK: India had mixed fortunes in the men’s doubles at the US Open on Friday. While Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri made it to the third round with their respective partners, Davis Cupper Sriram Balaji fell by the wayside at Flushing Meadows, New York. Second seeds Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden, runners-up at last year’s US Open, had it easy against the unseeded pair of Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Federico Coria of Argentina, winning their second round match 6-2, 6-4.

They will meet Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, who got the better of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy of the United States 6-7(2), 7-6(4), 6-4 in another second round match that lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Bopanna also won in the mixed doubles with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi. Seeded eighth, they won 7-6(7), 7-6(5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti beat the 15th seeded American-Dutch combination of Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Rojer in 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi lost to New Zealand’s Michael Venus and Britain’s Neal Skupski, the eighth seeds, 6-7(4), 4-6. Agencies

