India's Nithya Mani qualifies for main draw in WTT Star Contender Goa

Mapusa: India's Nithya Mani qualified for the main draw of the ongoing WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 after winning her final qualifying round match on Wednesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa. Chennai-based Nithya won a nail-biting contest against England's Tin-Tin Ho by 3-2 (11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7) in the Women's Singles - Qualifying Round 3 to move into the main draws, scheduled to take place from Thursday.

In the women's singles category, Ayhika Mukherjee faced a 1-3 (11-5, 9-11, 6-11, 6-11) defeat against Turkey's Sibel Altinkaya, while Spain's Sofia Zhang beat Diya Chitale 3-1 (11-5, 6-11, 14-12, 11-0) in the Qualifying Round 3 to move into the main draw. Sutirtha Mukherjee went down 1-3 (8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11) against Hanna Ryu in Women's Singles - Qualifying Round 2 to exit the tournament.

Meanwhile, the men's singles category saw 2-3 (7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11) defeat of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran against Vincent Picard of France in Qualifying Round 2. Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw got the better of Manav Thakkar 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in the Qualifying Round 3. IANS

