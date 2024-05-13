India's Pranavi Urs finishes tied 7th in Aramco Team Series Korea

Seoul: Pranavi Urs, who began the week with a 69 that placed her T-2, ended the week with another 69 that saw her end up tied-seventh at the Aramco Team Series Korea. This was the second Top-10 finish in six starts this season for Pranavi. Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim won by three shots. Leading by two shots into the final round, the Major winner held off Charley Hull’s surge, carding a round of 68 (-4) to end the week on 10-under par. The former Order of Merit winner on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Pranavi had three birdies between the 14th and the 17th. Her rounds 69-77-69 for a 1-under 215 and was Tied-seventh. IANS

