 India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar fails to qualify for Paris Olympics

DOHA: India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar signed off with another creditable fourth place finish in the women's vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event, in Doha on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who had finished fourth at the Baku Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333.

Panama's Navas Karla (13.850) claimed the gold medal, while An Chang Ok of Korea (13.833) and Georgieva Valentina (13.466) won the silver and bronze respectively. Dipa had finished sixth in the qualifying round of the Paris Olympics qualifier.

The other Indian in fray, Pranati Nayak had failed to qualify for the final after finishing 11th in the qualifying round. Agencies

Also Read: Tripura: Dipa Karmakar Shines with Three Medals at National Gymnastics Championship After Eight-Year Hiatus

Also Watch: