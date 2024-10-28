India’s Sukant Kadam bags 2 medals at Japan Para Badminton International

Tokyo: India’s premier para-badminton athlete, Sukant Kadam, delivered an outstanding performance at the Japan Para Badminton International 2024, winning a gold medal in men’s singles (SL4) and a silver medal in men’s doubles (SL3-SL4) alongside his partner Dinesh Rajaiah. In a thrilling singles final, Sukant faced off against fellow Indian shuttler Tarun, dominating the match with a powerful 21-12, 21-10 victory. From the onset, Sukant showcased his strong game, maintaining momentum and precision throughout the contest, leaving Tarun with limited opportunities to challenge his gameplay. In the doubles category, Sukant and Dinesh displayed grit and determination against India’s Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav. The duo fought valiantly, recovering from a challenging first set to claim the second 22-20. In a closely contested third set, Sukant and Dinesh ultimately secured the silver, with the final score reading 5-21, 22-20, 16-21. IANS

