Paris Paralympics: Badminton Federation of India (BAI) announces Rs 50 lakh cash reward for para-shuttlers

New Delhi: Badminton Federation of India (BAI) on Tuesday announced the cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para-shuttlers, who have won medals at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics Games.

India won five medals one gold, two silver, and two bronze, country’s most in any edition of the Paralympic Games, and secured podiums in the women’s events for the first time at the recently concluded event in Paris.

“Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Chief Minister of Assam, announced that BAI will honour the 2024 medallists for their outstanding efforts that scripted history with a combined reward of INR 50 lakh,” BAi said in a release.

“Considering the tight tournament schedule of the players, BAI will also organise a virtual interaction session with players to congratulate them and to understand their requirements for continued development,” it added.

Nitesh Kumar clinched the gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 category, while Suhas Yathiraj (Men’s singles SL4) added to his silver haul from Tokyo with a repeat triumph in Paris. IANS

