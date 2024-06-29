India's Sumit Nagal to face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in Wimbledon

London: India's Sumit Nagal will make his debut in the Wimbledon main draw against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. This marks the second consecutive Grand Slam when Nagal has received direct entry into the main draw. He became the first Indian since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 to compete in the men's singles main draw.

Nagal finds himself in the same section of the draw as the top seed and world no. 1 Jannik Sinner. Should he progress, he could potentially face the Italian in the third round. IANS

