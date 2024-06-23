Sumit Nagal Confirms Participation in 2024 Paris Olympics, Eyes Success After Tokyo Heroics

New Delhi: India’s top-ranked Tennis player Sumit Nagal has officially confirmed his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart! One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And a big thanks to TOPS and SAI for extending help in the last few months,” read the statement by Sumit Nagal on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This will be Sumit’s second appearance at the Olympics after he previously became the first Indian man since Leander Paes to win a singles match at the Tokyo Olympics. Nagal defeated Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the first round.but went on to lose against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Nagal’s meteoric rise over the past year has seen the 26-year-old’s ATP ranking jump up to 71, which is the joint-fourth highest ranking achieved by an Indian men’s player since the introduction of the computerized system of rankings in 1973. IANS

