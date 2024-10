Shanghai: Sumit Nagal crashed out of the Shanghai Masters after suffering a 6-3, 6-3 loss in the first round against China’s Wu Yibing on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has been in the spotlight recently due to his public dispute with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) regarding his participation in the Davis Cup. Agencies

Also Read: India's tennis star Sumit Nagal cites injury concerns behind Davis Cup withdrawal

Also Watch: