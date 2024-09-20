India's tennis star Sumit Nagal cites injury concerns behind Davis Cup withdrawal

New Delhi: Sumit Nagal clarified the controversy surrounding his decision to withdraw from India’s Davis Cup tie against Sweden last week, citing “injury concerns”.

India suffered a 0-4 defeat in the tie, and Nagal’s absence raised questions, particularly after the All India Tennis Association (AITA) claimed that despite his injury, Nagal was set to compete in an upcoming ATP tournament in China.

Nagal clarified his stance, in an Instagram post, “Representing my country is always a privilege and an honour that I hold in the highest regard. One of the highlights of my career was being able to represent India at the Olympics. It was a difficult decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup, as playing for the national team is a moment I deeply cherish.”

Nagal also responded to AITA’s claims and said he had informed the association well in advance about his inability to participate in the tie.

“However, after consulting the medical team, it became clear that competing while carrying an injury could not only jeopardise my health but also adversely impact the team’s chances.

“I believe it is better for the team and country to have someone at 100% rather than risking further injury and potentially disrupting the match. I had informed AITA well in advance about my inability to participate.

“Injury management is a complex science in professional sports. A few days of rest and targeted rehabilitation can make the difference between aggravating an injury and being fit to play again. I have been working diligently with my tennis and medical team to ensure I am in the best possible condition to return to the court whenever that would be,” the post read. IANS

Also Read: India's tennis Sumit Nagal withdraws from Davis Cup tie against Sweden with back issue

Also Watch: