India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal wins Heilbronner Neckarcup title

London: India’s top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal, overcame Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard in three hard-fought sets, 6-1, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 to clinch the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger title.

The journey to victory was anything but easy for the third-seeded Nagal. He started the final with a dominant performance, securing multiple breaks to outplay Ritschard in the first set, winning 6-1. However, the unseeded Swiss player proved to be a formidable opponent, pushing Nagal to his limits in the subsequent sets.

In the second set, despite Nagal earning an early break, Ritschard fought back, levelling the score and pushing the set to a tie-breaker. Ritschard showcased his resilience, edging out Nagal 7-6(7-5) to even the match.

Nagal earned an early break, only to see Ritschard break back immediately. Undeterred, Nagal rallied to secure another crucial break. Serving for the championship, Nagal faced intense pressure, losing three match points before finally capitalising on the fourth to seal the set 6-3. IANS

