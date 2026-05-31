India’s Unity Cup campaign ends with loss to Zimbabwe

LONDON: India's Unity Cup campaign ended in disappointment as they suffered a second consecutive defeat, going down 0-1 against Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off here on Saturday. A first-half penalty from Prince Dube (33rd minute) proved decisive as Zimbabwe secured third place, while India's campaign ended without a goal.

After losing 0-2 to Jamaica in the semi-final, head coach Khalid Jamil rang in four changes to his starting line-up.

Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Macarton Nickson and Ricky Shabong were handed starts, with the latter making his first appearance in the starting XI just days after making his international debut as a substitute against Jamaica. Agencies

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