India’s Urwashi Joshi moves into quarterfinals of Briston Open squash

Bristol: India’s Urwashi Joshi has advanced to the women’s quarterfinals of the University of the West of England the Briston Open squash with a 3-2 upset victory over second-seeded Australian Sophie Fadaely. Urwashi, a semifinalist at the 2023 National Championships, rallied to win 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 after trailing twice in the intense 35-minute second-round clash of the ongoing USD 3000 PSA Challenger event.

The Maharashtra player, who beat England’s Jasmin Kalar 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 in 21 minutes in the first round, will meet Australian fifth seed Erin Classen in the quarterfinals. IANS

