India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gains big in Test rankings: International Cricket Council (ICC)

New Delhi: India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his rise in the Test rankings after scoring an unbeaten 214 in the third Test against England in Rajkot as he jumped 14 places to be placed 15th position on the updated rankings for Test batters, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who joined a select band of seven cricketers to score double centuries in two consecutive Tests including two Indians — Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli, also attained a new career-high rating of 699.

Captain Rohit Sharma has moved up one spot to 12th position after also notching a century in the first innings while Shubman Gill has progressed three places to 35th after coming close to a century in the second innings. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have entered the rankings in 75th and 100th positions, respectively.

Player of the Match in Rajkot Ravindra Jadeja’s knock of 112 in the first innings has taken him from 41st to 34th position among batters. He has also consolidated his position at the top of the all-rounders’ rankings, going from 416 to a career-best 469 rating points. IANS

