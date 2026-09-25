Indonesia Stuns China in Five-Match Epic to Claim Men’s Badminton Team Gold at Asian Games

Nagoya: Indonesia overcame China in a five-match thriller to win the men's badminton team title at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, ending China's bid for a third straight championship in the event.

Former world champion Shi Yuqi put China ahead with the first point, defeating Jonatan Christie 21-13, 21-18. Feng Yanzhe and Liang Weikeng then doubled China's lead in doubles, edging out Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 22-20, 19-21, 21-14.

Indonesia hit back when Alwi Farhan outlasted Li Shifeng 23-21, 15-21, 21-16 to get his side on the board.

The Indonesians then rode the momentum into the next doubles rubber, as Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin needed just 45 minutes to see off China's He Jiting and Liu Yi 23-21, 21-10, levelling the tie at 2-2 and forcing a decider.

In the deciding match against Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist Weng Hongyang, 19-year-old Zaki Ubaidillah saved four game points to claim the first game 23-21, then raced to a 6-1 lead in the second and held his nerve to close out the second game 21-13, sealing the title for Indonesia. IANS

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