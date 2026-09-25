India kick off historic international window with blockbuster Panama clash in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The Indian men’s football team will start a series of international friendlies for the first time in its history with a blockbuster clash with Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday.

The countdown is over for a landmark chapter in Indian football as the Blue Tigers kick off an unprecedented international window with clashes with three FIFA World Cup participants.

The opening fixture against Panama sets the stage for a blockbuster run of matches against three FIFA World Cup nations, with India looking to make an early statement in front of a passionate home crowd before taking on global heavyweights Brazil and Uruguay.

Fresh from their appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Panama arrive in India with a reputation for their physicality, tactical discipline and fearless approach against top international opposition. For the Blue Tigers, the encounter presents a valuable opportunity to test themselves against one of the most competitive sides in world football, while continuing to build momentum, confidence and cohesion against high-calibre international opponents. IANS

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