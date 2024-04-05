Indore Police bust massive IPL betting operation

Indore: The Indore police claimed to have busted a racket involving betting of crores of rupees on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and arrested eight persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the eight persons were apprehended on Wednesday night from a flat in a multi-storey building in Lasudia area here in Madhya Pradesh when they were making people place bets online on the IPL matches through a website, Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The accused had obtained mobile phone SIM cards in fake names and used to take betting amounts from people through QR codes, the official said. Agencies

