IPL 2024: ‘Our bowlers were all over the place’, admits Rishabh Pant

Visakhapatnam: After Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy 106-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his bowlers were all over the place in a total forgettable effort with the ball.

At the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Wednesday evening, Sunil Narine (85), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54), Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh (26) produced blistering fireworks as KKR posted 272, the second-highest score in the history of the competition.

What also hurt DC was Pant unable to take reviews on caught-behind appeals against Narine and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, with replays showing they would have been out. From a DC perspective, their non-review of Narine on 24 proved to be very costly.

“Our bowlers were all over the place. We just didn’t turn up on the day. This match was one of those days. I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, couldn’t see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. But there are some things you can control, some things you can’t,” said Pant after the match ended.

Moreover, DC used only one over of spin bowling in the form of Axar Patel, which raised eyebrows. “See the thought process was that we didn’t want to use spinners but our fast bowlers were going through the motions. I think it is time for reflections as an individual. We need to learn from these mistakes and come positive in the next match,” added Pant. IANS

