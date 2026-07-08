Infantino insists FIFA justice is independent after Trump call over Balogun suspension

‘Trump called over Balogun case’

Seattle: FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump had called him regarding the disciplinary case involving the U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, but stressed that the decision to suspend the enforcement of the player’s one-match ban was made independently by FIFA’s judicial bodies. Balogun was sent off for stamping on defender Tarik Muharemovic during the U.S. victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup round of 32 on July 1.

Last Sunday, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a one-match suspension on Balogun but suspended the enforcement of the sanction for a one-year probationary period - under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, allowing the U.S. leading scorer to remain eligible for Monday’s round-of-16 clash against Belgium.

The ruling drew strong criticism from the Belgian Football Association, which issued statements expressing “astonishment” at the decision. European football governing body UEFA also condemned the ruling, saying it had “crossed a red line” and could have negative consequences for the game as a whole.

Responding to the criticism, Infantino reiterated the independence of FIFA’s judicial bodies.

“I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance.

“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.”

Infantino also confirmed that Trump had contacted him about the case. “Yes, I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues,” he said. IANS

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