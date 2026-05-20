Injured Lamine Yamal set to miss Spain’s World Cup opener

MADRID: Forward Lamine Yamal is not expected to play in Spain’s World Cup opener on June 15 against Cape Verde at Atlanta because of a hamstring injury, The Athletic reported.

Yamal’s FC Barcelona teammate Fermin Lopez was less fortunate after he was essentially ruled out for Spain’s World Cup run because of a right foot fracture that will require surgery. The midfielder was injured during the first half of Sunday’s win against Real Betis.

Yamal tore his left hamstring in an April 22 game for Barcelona and was ruled out for the remainder of his club team’s season. The injury occurred when he scored on a penalty kick against Celta Vigo. Agencies

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