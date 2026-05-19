Real Madrid Announce Departure of Club Captain Carvajal

Madrid: Real Madrid have officially announced that club captain Dani Carvajal will leave the Spanish giants at the end of the current season, bringing an end to a remarkable 23-year association with the club.

The La Liga club confirmed the decision in an official statement on Monday and paid tribute to one of the most decorated players in its history.

Carvajal, who joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2002 and became a first-team regular in 2013, played a major role during one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history. During his time with the senior side, the Spanish right-back won 27 trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga crowns, and two Copa del Rey trophies.

The 33-year-old is also among only five players in football history to win six European Cups. IANS

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