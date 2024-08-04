Injured Lionel Messi improving but ruled out for Leagues Cup match

MIAMI: Lionel Messi will not play for defending champion Inter Miami against Tigres in a Leagues Cup home match on Saturday despite injury improvements, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said.

Messi suffered a right ankle ligament injury in last month’s Copa America final, helping Argentina to victory over Colombia, but Martino said the 37-year-old Argentine striker is getting better.

Messi no longer wears a walking boot, Martino said, but he has not rejoined his teammates for a practice workout, instead working with trainers to heal the injury.

In the past two months, Inter Miami has won seven of eight matches without Messi, who last year arrived and sparked the MLS team to a trophy in the inaugural Leagues Cup. Agencies

Also Read: Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton Advance to Semi-Finals at ATP 500; Korda's Win Pushes Him to No. 20 in Rankings

Also watch: