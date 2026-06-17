Injured Neymar Set to Miss Brazil’s Second Group C Clash Against Haiti

New Delhi: Neymar underwent fresh exams on Monday to evaluate his recovery from a grade two calf strain in his right leg and is unlikely to play against Haiti in Brazil’s second Group C game on Friday, according to Brazilian media reports.

The 34-year-old forward, who has been struggling with a calf injury, is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances and has not played for the national team since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. He has since suffered a series of injuries, the latest of which is a calf strain that keep him out of Brazil’s opening match against Morocco on on Sunday (IST).

Neymar could play at a fourth World Cup, having also represented Brazil at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Neymar underwent new imaging tests to assess the progress of his injury, which is satisfactory but not enough to allow him to move on to the next stage of the recovery process. IANS

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