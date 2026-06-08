Injury Blow for Brazil as Wesley Ruled Out of World Cup

NEW DELHI: Brazil’s search for a reliable right-back took another painful turn on Sunday after Wesley was dropped from its World Cup squad because of a left thigh injury, with Atalanta midfielder Ederson called up in his place.

The AS Roma defender, the only specialist right-back in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad, was injured during Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

Ancelotti must now patch up the flank with versatile centre-backs Danilo and Ibanez as Brazil prepares for its Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday. Agencies

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