Injury Blow for India as Yuki Bhambri Ruled Out of Davis Cup Tie Against South Korea

NEW DELHI: India’s key doubles player Yuki Bhambri has been ruled out of the Davis Cup Qualifier tie against South Korea, team captain Rohit Rajpal confirmed on Tuesday.

“Yuki is not doing too well with his thigh and may not be available to play the Davis Cup. So, we are working on that area to see what our combination is going to be, which we shouldn’t be doing actually during the week before the Davis Cup. But unfortunately, we are having to do that,” Rajpal said.

Bhambri had suffered a right thigh strain before U.S. Open earlier this month.

The 34-year-old was crucial in India’s win over the Netherlands in the first round, when he had paired with Dhakshineswar Suresh.

“Last time, I played Yuki and DK because Yuki’s big strength is his return from ad-court. And that is the weakness for DK. And Yuki’s serve is his weak point and DK has a huge serve. This opposite combination made them a very formidable pair,” Rajpal said. Agencies

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