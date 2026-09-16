Nottinghamshire sign India pacer Mukesh Kumar for County Championship

New Delhi: Nottinghamshire have signed India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar for the final two matches of the 2026 County Championship season, the English county club announced.

Mukesh, 32, has taken 32 wickets across 26 international appearances for India, including three Test matches. His arrival will boost Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack for their crucial run-in period in the competition. The county stint marks the first time Mukesh will represent a domestic team outside India.

“I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket. I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates.”

“Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions. I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful,” he said in a statement. IANS

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