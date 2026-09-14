Injury blow for South Africa as Ottneil Baartman ruled out of Australia ODI series

New Delhi: South Africa have dealt with an injury blow ahead of the ODI series against Australia as right-arm medium pacer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of a three-match series, which starts on September 24 in Durban, due to a left hamstring injury.

Duan Jansen has been named as his replacement and will join the squad and his brother Marco when they convene in Durban on September 19, Cricket South Africa said on Sunday. IANS

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