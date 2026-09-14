Sports

Injury blow for South Africa as Ottneil Baartman ruled out of Australia ODI series

South Africa pacer Ottneil Baartman is ruled out of the ODI series against Australia with a hamstring injury, with Duan Jansen named as replacement.
Ottneil Baartman
Published on

New Delhi: South Africa have dealt with an injury blow ahead of the ODI series against Australia as right-arm medium pacer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of a three-match series, which starts on September 24 in Durban, due to a left hamstring injury.

Duan Jansen has been named as his replacement and will join the squad and his brother Marco when they convene in Durban on September 19, Cricket South Africa said on Sunday. IANS

Also Read: Anahat Singh Crashes Out of Qatar Classic After Fighting Loss to Tinne Gilis

ruled out
Ottneil Baartman
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com