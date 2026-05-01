Injury Blow: Jack Draper Ruled Out of French Open With Knee Problem

PARIS: Jack Draper announced on Wednesday he had been ruled out of the French Open with a knee injury.

It was a further setback for the 24-year-old British tennis player, a former world number four, following a longstanding arm injury that sidelined him for close to eight months. Draper has managed just nine matches across five events since returning to competitive action in February and retired during his first-round clash with Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open earlier this month. Agencies

Also Read: SA cricket should ask Klaasen if he can rejoin international cricket: Pietersen