SA cricket should ask Klaasen if he can rejoin international cricket: Pietersen

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen reserved special praise for Heinrich Klaasen after the 34-year-old batter’s 65-run innings, which helped Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Mumbai Indians, saying the South Africa cricket board should ask Klassen to join the national team for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

“There should be a phone call this morning from the South African cricket board to Heinrich Klaasen to ask him if he can rejoin international cricket and be a central figure in their campaign to try and win their first ever World Cup, which will be in South Africa next year,” Pietersen said in an X post. IANS

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