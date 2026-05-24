Injury Blow to French Hopes as Arthur Fils Withdraws from Roland Garros with Hip Pain

PARIS: French hopes for a title at Roland Garros suffered a blow even before the year’s second Grand Slam got underway as world number 19 Arthur Fils withdrew on Saturday with pain because of a hip issue.

The 21-year-old had marked himself as a contender for the French Open title after lifting the Barcelona crown and making the Madrid semifinal, though he retired from Rome this month while trailing Andrea Pellegrino in the second round. Agencies

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