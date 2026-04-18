Injury Blow: Treesa Jolly–Gayatri Gopichand Pull Out of Uber Cup

New Delhi: India suffered a blow ahead of the Thomas & Cup Finals as the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Joly and Gayatri Gopichand have withdrawn from the prestigious tournament due to Treesa’s injury.

The Badminton Federation of India (BAI), however, named Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam as replacements in the squad.

The prestigious tournament will be held in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3. The upcoming Thomas Cup will mark the 34th edition of the tournament, while the Uber Cup returns for its 31st edition.

“Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will not partake in the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 due to the former’s injury. Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam have replaced the pair in the Indian women’s team,” BAI said in a statement. IANS

Also Read: All-English Clash: Aston Villa to Face Nottingham Forest in Europa Semis