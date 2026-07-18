Injury clouds over Yamal, Porro as Spain begin New Jersey prep for World Cup final

New Jersey: Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately from the rest of the Spain squad during the team’s first training session in New Jersey as the team began preparing for the World Cup final against Argentina.Both players were seen stretching on the sidelines as their teammates trained at the New York Red Bulls’ facility in New Jersey. Yamal, who was troubled by a hamstring strain before the tournament, had his left thigh strapped, though the extent of his condition was unclear. Diario AS reports that the decision to keep him away from the main group is largely a preventative measure. Yamal has logged 496 minutes of play and has started every match at this World Cup, except against Cape Verde. Porro, meanwhile, started five of the seven matches Spain played in the World Cup and has played 444 minutes, scoring in the round of 32 against Austria and again against France in the semi-final. IANS

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