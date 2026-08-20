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Injury Forces Elina Svitolina to Withdraw from Cincinnati Open

Elina Svitolina withdraws from Cincinnati Open with a right ankle injury, handing Wang Xiyu a walkover into the last 16.
Elina Svitolina
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Cincinnati: World number nine Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday ahead of her third-round match against Wang Xiyu due to a right ankle injury.

China’s Wang advanced to the final 16 via a walkover and face Madison Keys.

“Unfortunately I tried my best to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto and also pushed by the second round match, I didn’t recover as I wish I could to get ready for my next round,” Svitolina said in a statement. Agencies

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Elina Svitolina
Cincinnati Open
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