Sabalenka, Andreeva and Gauff power into Cincinnati Open fourth round, extend WTA 1000 milestones

Cincinnati: Aryna Sabalenka needed just 54 minutes to see off Wang Xinyu 6-1, 6-3 to ease into the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

With a win, Sabalenka has now reached the Round of 16 or better at 45 WTA 1000 events in her career. Her effort in Cincinnati pulls her ahead of Karolina Pliskova for most among active players.

She now owns 50 career wins at WTA 1000 events as World No. 1. Sabalenka is one of three players to do that since the format’s introduction in 2009, along with Serena Williams (104) and Iga Swiatek (58).

Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreev advanced to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open in two contrasting sets, converting her fourth match point to quell a stern challenge from No. 32 seed Janice Tjen 6-1, 7-6(5) in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Andreeva, a quarterfinalist in Cincinnati in her only previous appearance at the tournament in 2024, has now won consecutive matches for the first time since capturing her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in June. She’ll next face No. 10 seed Marta Kostyuk for the fourth time this year. Kostyuk leads their head-to-head 2-1, though Andreeva won their most recent meeting in the Roland Garros semifinals.

Elsewhere,No. 4 seed and 2023 champion Coco Gauff also secured her spot in the fourth round of the 2026 Cincinnati Open, courtesy of a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over fellow American Ann Li.

Gauff is now into her 36th career WTA 1000 fourth round, including six this season. Only Aryna Sabalenka (44), Karolina Pliskova (44, Elina Svitolina (43), Iga Swiatek (38) and Jessica Pegula (38) have more among active players competing in Cincinnati singles.

She will next face Marie Bouzkova, who beats Iva Jovic. Agencies

Also Read: Aston Villa sign Japan World Cup goalkeeper Zion Suzuki