Injury-hit Australia rest Marsh, Head and Sangha for Bangladesh white-ball tour

New Delhi: Australia will head into their white-ball tour of Bangladesh without several of their biggest names after injuries and availability issues forced late changes to the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series. The reigning ODI world champions have confirmed their squads for the six-match tour, with regular captain Mitchell Marsh, explosive opener Travis Head and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha among the notable absentees from the 50-over leg of the series.

Despite the absence of some of their biggest stars, Australia will view the Bangladesh tour as an important step in building squad depth ahead of a packed international calendar. Agencies

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