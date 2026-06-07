Inter Begin Serie A Title Defence at Home Against Newly Promoted Monza

MILAN: Serie A champion Inter Milan will kick off its title defense at home to newly promoted Monza.

Next season’s Serie A fixture list was announced on Friday. Runner-up Napoli visits Genoa on the opening weekend, while AC Milan travels to Torino and Juventus plays at Serie B runner-up Frosinone.

Como, which surprisingly finished fourth last season, will play Udinese. Roma hosts Fiorentina.

The season starts the weekend of August 23 and runs through to May 30. There will be two midweek rounds — October 28 and January 6 — while there will be no matches on the weekend of December 26 because of Christmas.

The first matches between the top teams come in the third round when Inter hosts Napoli and Milan visits Juventus.

The first derby between the Milan teams takes place in the 10th round, the weekend of November 1, which also sees Napoli visit Juventus. The first Rome derby — between Roma and Lazio — will be the weekend of December 13. The final round sees Inter travel to Sassuolo, Napoli host Atalanta, Milan playing Udinese and Juventus against Frosinone. Agencies

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