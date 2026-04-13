Inter Kashi Edge Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in ISL 2025-26 Clash, Asif Strike Seals Second Straight Win

CHENNAI: Mohammed Asif’s first-half strike proved decisive as Inter Kashi edged Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday, securing its second consecutive victory in the Indian Super League 2025-26. The result sees Inter Kashi climb to eighth in the standings with 11 points from eight matches, while Mohammedan remains rooted to the bottom without a point in seven matches. Sandip Mandi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mohammedan began on the front foot, winning a flurry of corners in the opening minutes but failed to capitalise. Midfielder Mahitosh Roy saw an effort blocked, while right winger Yash Chickro fired narrowly wide as the visitor looked to assert itself early.

Inter Kashi gradually settled into the contest and found the breakthrough in the 15th minute through a well-worked move down the left. Left winger Rohit Danu released Mandi on the overlap, and the full-back drove into the box before cutting the ball back into the centre. Asif timed his run perfectly and produced a composed left-footed finish into the bottom-left corner to hand the host a 1-0 lead. Agencies

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