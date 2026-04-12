ISL: Late Strikes Sink Chennaiyin as East Bengal Climbs to Third in League

CHENNAI: Two late goals, including one by Tamil Nadu’s local boy Nandhakumar Sekar, broke Chennaiyin FC’s hearts as East Bengal beat it 3-1 in its first away match, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday.

Chennaiyin had planned to turn the heat up — quite literally — on East Bengal on a sultry summer afternoon in Chennai. But East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon and the sun both had other ideas.

The win meant East Bengal leapfrogged its arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant to sit third in the league standings on goal difference, while for Bruzon, it was another match against Chennaiyin, three goals scored, and finally, another win to cherish.

East Bengal will host Bengaluru FC in its next match on April 16, while Chennaiyin, which fell to third from bottom with the loss, will look to halt the in-form Sporting Club Delhi, which has won consecutive matches in the last two rounds. IANS

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