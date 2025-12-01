Inter Miami lift Eastern Conference trophy

Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami CF secured a resounding 5-1 win over New York City FC to be crowned Eastern Conference champion and win the third title in Club history, while also advancing to the MLS Cup for the first time.

A hat-trick from Icon of the Match Tadeo Allende and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia led the team to the historic victory at Chase Stadium.

With the five goals in the match, Inter Miami has now scored 98 combined regular season and postseason goals in 2025, which is the most in a single season in MLS history.

