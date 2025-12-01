Indian Army promotes youth sports and community engagement with volleyball meet in Menchuka

GUWAHATI: The Indian Army organized an open volleyball tournament for boys and girls in Menchuka, under the theme “Spikes, Serves & Camaraderie”. The initiative reflects the Army’s commitment to supporting remote communities, nurturing young sporting talent, and enhancing the well-being of students in far-flung regions.

A total of 14 teams participated, including four school boys’ teams, four club boys’ teams, and six girls’ teams. The tournament began on November 26 with boys competing in league matches and girls playing in pool rounds. Enthusiastic spectators filled the venue, amplifying the energy and competitive spirit on the courts. Over three days of intense matches, six teams advanced to the finals, held on November 29. The Army ensured comprehensive arrangements for all attendees, including medical support, refreshments, and adequate seating for participants and the local public.

The closing ceremony witnessed nail-biting finals for both school boys’ and girls’ teams, highlighting the pinnacle of competitive volleyball. P. D. Sona, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, graced the event and interacted with participants, encouraging them to pursue sports, embrace teamwork, and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The winners and runners-up were felicitated for their skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

The tournament underscores the Indian Army’s role not just as the nation’s defender, but also as a catalyst for social development. Under Op Sadbhavna, the Army continues to bring positive change to border and remote regions. The Menchuka volleyball tournament stands as a vivid testament to this commitment, fostering sportsmanship, joy, and inspiration among young enthusiasts in the picturesque Menchuka valley. This is stated in a release.

