Inter Milan Crush Como 4-0 to Top Serie A Ahead of Liverpool Clash

MILAN: Inter Milan moved top of Serie A on Saturday after hammering high-flying Como 4-0 at the San Siro, ahead of the visit of struggling Liverpool in the Champions League.

Strike partnership Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram scored in each half before Hakan Calhanoglu and Carlos Augusto netted late as Inter eased to a victory which pushed it two points ahead of AC Milan and Napoli who are both yet to play.

Champion Napoli hosts fierce rival Juventus on Sunday night while Milan will be the favourite to leapfrog back over its local rival at Torino on Monday.

“Today we showed how good we are against a really good side in Como,” said Martinez. “We showed just how hungry we are to get as many points as we can... it’s a really good win for us.”

Saturday’s win was the perfect warm-up for Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool, which could be key to whether Cristian Chivu’s team secures direct qualification for the last 16 of UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

A good sign for Chivu was the strong display by Luis Henrique at right wing-back, which has been a trouble position for Inter since Denzel Dumfries’ picked up an ankle injury last month. Agencies

