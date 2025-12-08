Sports

Namibia appoint Gary Kirsten as consultant ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Gary Kirsten is appointed consultant for Namibia’s men’s team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.
Windhoek: Former India head coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as a consultant for the Namibian men’s cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Kirsten will work closely with head coach Craig Williams, contributing additional value to the team’s technical guidance and overall development.

“It is indeed a privilege to work with Cricket Namibia. I have been thoroughly impressed with the dedication and determination to create a high-performance cricket environment. Their new state-of-the-art cricket stadium is a testament to their commitment to making sure their national teams are competing with the best cricket countries in the world. Their senior men’s national team is performing well, and I look forward to adding value to their preparation for the T20 World Cup in February next year,” Kirsten said. IANS

