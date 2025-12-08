Namibia appoint Gary Kirsten as consultant ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Windhoek: Former India head coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as a consultant for the Namibian men’s cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Kirsten will work closely with head coach Craig Williams, contributing additional value to the team’s technical guidance and overall development.

“It is indeed a privilege to work with Cricket Namibia. I have been thoroughly impressed with the dedication and determination to create a high-performance cricket environment. Their new state-of-the-art cricket stadium is a testament to their commitment to making sure their national teams are competing with the best cricket countries in the world. Their senior men’s national team is performing well, and I look forward to adding value to their preparation for the T20 World Cup in February next year,” Kirsten said. IANS

