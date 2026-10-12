Inter Milan dominate Parma as Napoli cruise past Frosinone in Serie A action

MILAN: Inter Milan maintained its strong start to the Serie A campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Parma on Saturday night, while two goals from Kevin De Bruyne eased Napoli to a 3-0 home win against Frosinone following the international break.

First-half goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, who converted a penalty, and Marcus Thuram put the champion firmly in control inside the opening 31 minutes. The result lifted leader Inter to 16 points from six matches. The defeat marked a difficult first game in charge for Parma coach Alberto Gilardino, who succeeded Carlos Cuesta following his departure in late September. Agencies

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