International Cricket Council (ICC) appoints Shahid Afridi as T20 World Cup ambassador

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has roped in former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the latest name on the star-studded roster of ambassadors for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies which begins on June 1.

Afridi joins T20 stalwarts Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and eight-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt in the list of ambassadors for the showpiece event.

“A veteran of six T20 World Cups, two of which as captain, Afridi spearheaded Pakistan’s 2009 triumph with a Player of the Match performance in the final at Lord’s, and will feature in a range of promotional activities around the World Cup and lend expert insights to the event through a series of guest columns,” ICC said in a release. IANS

