International Cricket Council (ICC) launches all-new anthem by Grammy Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe ahead of T20 World Cup

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday launched its all-new anthem and music piece, composed and produced by renowned Grammy Award-winning film and television composer, Lorne Balfe to be played across ICC world events. The three-minute-long anthem will make its debut in next month’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA during the opening match between the USA and Canada in Texas on June 1.

“This iconic piece of music will serve as the new sonic brand of the ICC to be played at all matches, encapsulating the dynamic spirit of the sport across its diverse formats of Test, One-Day and T20 international cricket. As a strategic brand asset, the aural piece will serve to reinforce the ICC’s identity around the globe,” the ICC said in a release. IANS

