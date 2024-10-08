International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulates Richie Richardson on 50-Test Landmark

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday has congratulated Richie Richardson for reaching the landmark of being the match referee in 50 Test matches, which he achieved by taking the field for the ongoing first England-Pakistan Test at Multan. Richardson, who captained West Indies in his playing days, has been a member of the ICC Panel of Elite Match Referees since 2016. The 62-year-old has also officiated in 99 Men’s ODIs, 99 Men’s T20Is, eight Women’s ODIs and 15 Women’s T20Is since making his international debut in February 2016. (IANS)

