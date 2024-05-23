Team India to leave for US on May 25 for ICC T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The first batch of Team India will leave for the US on May 25 to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup, sources said.

The tournament will start on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA. India's T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India vs Pakistan clash will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches. Agencies

