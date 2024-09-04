Lord’s to host World Test Championship final: International Cricket Council

Dubai: The third World Test Championship final will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 11 to 15, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

The one-off Test will have June 16 as a reserve day if required, it said.

It will be the first time that Lord’s has been used for the World Test Championship final, with Southhampton as the venue for the first edition (2021) and The Oval as the venue for the second edition (2023), that were won by New Zealand and Australia, respectively. The match will be played between the top two sides in the standings at the completion of the current cycle. IANS

