International Kabaddi Federation sanctions World Super Kabaddi League 2025

New Delhi: The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has officially granted permission for the staging of the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) 2025. The league is being organised in collaboration with the South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF) and the Kabaddi Association of Thailand.

In a congratulatory note to SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited, the organising body of the WSKL, IKF lauded their dedication and vision for kabaddi. “Starting a kabaddi league is no small feat. It requires not only a deep understanding of the game but also exceptional organisational skills and a commitment to promoting this traditional sport.” ians

